NBA Slam Dunk Contest Live Stream: Watch Event Online, On TV

NBA All-Star weekend continues Saturday night with the slam dunk contest.

The contest will be the third of the events slated to take place in Cleveland, Ohio with the skills challenge set to kick things off beginning at 8 p.m. ET followed by the 3-point contest.

Cole Anthony, Jalen Green, Obi Toppin and Juan Toscano-Anderson are this year’s participants. The two players with the highest score after two dunks in the first round will move to the final round.

Here’s how to watch the slam dunk contest:

When: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

