Non-Wavering Celtics Fans Will Love Jaylen Brown’s Quote As Streak Continues

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been adamant in regards to his confidence in the 2021-22 group.

Brown, when the Celtics were both flirting with and falling below .500 in late December, never wavered in his optimism pertaining to the group. So now, after the Celtics earned their 11th win in their last 12 games, including a second straight since the NBA All-Star break, Brown knows there’s no change in mindset given that it paved the way to an impressive stretch.

And Celtics fans, who, like Brown, never wavered in their support will enjoy his outlook amid Boston’s streak.

“One game at a time, man, that’s all you’re going to get from me. That’s it. We’re going to take it one game at a time,” Brown said after Saturday’s win over the Detroit Pistons, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “The difference is, you know, kind of go through the course of the season there’s ups, there’s downs, there’s highs, there’s lows. Some people don’t stick around or they’re not here for the lows but they want to be here for the highs. That’s cool. That’s fine. We’re not paying attention to it. We just want to take it one game at a time.”

The Celtics have lost two consecutive games just once since Jan. 8. Boston is 18-5 during that stretch and now has jumped two games ahead of the Toronto Raptors for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston is just a half game back of the fifth spot and four games back of the top seed in the East.

The 36-26 Celtics will play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.