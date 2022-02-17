Patrick Mahomes Defends Brittany Matthews After More Criticism Arises

Brittany Matthews has received a slew of criticism over the years, and while some of it is warranted, more came her way Wednesday night.
Matthews and fiancée Patrick Mahomes attended the Texas Tech-Baylor basketball game and were sitting courtside when cameras captured the duo having a conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback removed his arm from around Matthews before she turns to her friend, says something and makes a face.
There were some lip readers on Twitter who tried to piece together what Mahomes told Matthews and what Matthews said afterward, painting a picture of the two having some sort of spat.
Mahomes caught wind of the video and defended his fiancée on Twitter.
The couple has been together since high school and has a daughter named Sterling together. They’re set to be married later this year.