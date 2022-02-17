Patrick Mahomes Defends Brittany Matthews After More Criticism Arises

NESN Logo Sign In

Brittany Matthews has received a slew of criticism over the years, and while some of it is warranted, more came her way Wednesday night.

Matthews and fiancée Patrick Mahomes attended the Texas Tech-Baylor basketball game and were sitting courtside when cameras captured the duo having a conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback removed his arm from around Matthews before she turns to her friend, says something and makes a face.

Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy. pic.twitter.com/IOoB3f3VAp — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) February 17, 2022

There were some lip readers on Twitter who tried to piece together what Mahomes told Matthews and what Matthews said afterward, painting a picture of the two having some sort of spat.

Mahomes caught wind of the video and defended his fiancée on Twitter.

Man people are weird? love you babe @brittanylynne8 ?? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022

The couple has been together since high school and has a daughter named Sterling together. They’re set to be married later this year.