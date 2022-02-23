Calvin Ridley Odds: Where Patriots Stand As Falcons Trade Rumors Swirl Should New England target the Atlanta wide receiver? by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s been speculation in recent weeks about whether the Atlanta Falcons will trade Calvin Ridley this offseason. The New England Patriots (unsurprisingly) have been floated as a potential landing spot.

So, what are the chances the wide receiver actually ends up in Foxboro?

Well, Bovada released odds on where Ridley will play Game 1 of the 2022 NFL season, and the Patriots (+325) trail only the Falcons (-175) on the betting market.

Here’s a quick look at the odds posted to Bovada, as of Wednesday evening:

Atlanta Falcons -175

New England Patriots +325

Arizona Cardinals +600

Las Vegas Raiders +600

Chicago Bears +700

Dallas Cowboys +700

Of course, this number simply could be posted in anticipation of money coming in on New England. It’s not necessarily a reflection of the Patriots having the inside track on a trade for Ridley. But it’s still notable, for various reasons.

The Falcons are dealing with salary cap questions and therefore could shop Ridley in the hopes of both saving money and netting a return before he reaches free agency next offseason. And the Patriots, who almost always are linked (speculatively or otherwise) to big-name players who become available, make a lot of sense as a destination.

Ridley stepped away from the Falcons this past season to focus on his mental health, and details regarding his status have been murky since he released a statement in October. But the 27-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 — when he totaled 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards with nine touchdowns — and would add a much-needed level of explosiveness to New England’s offense as Mac Jones enters his second season as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Ridley is slated to earn $11.1 million in 2022, a very reasonable number for a wideout of his caliber. It’s unclear what the Falcons would seek in return if they place Ridley on the block, but a league executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler last month that a conditional second-round draft pick — which could turn into a first-rounder based on playing time — seems like “a sweet spot” in trade talks.