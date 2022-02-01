Patriots Fans Will Hate Josh McDaniels’ First Comment To Raiders Owner

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels evidently had a terrific interview with Las Vegas Raiders brass, and he wasted no time getting off on the right foot during the sides’ first meeting.

McDaniels on Monday was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Raiders, who also pulled general manager Dave Ziegler out of New England. As he introduced McDaniels to the media, Raiders owner Mark Davis noted McDaniels kicked off their first interaction by saying “it was a fumble.”

That comment, of course, is in reference to the infamous “Tuck Rule” play back in the divisional round of the 2001 NFL playoffs. The Raiders appeared to be on their way to a road win in snowy Foxboro when first-year quarterback Tom Brady coughed up the football in the fourth quarter. But the tuck rule, which the league implemented only a few years prior, gave the Patriots new life. New England went on to win that game in overtime en route to a Super Bowl XXXVI triumph, which kickstarted a dynasty.

The “Tuck Rule Game” will go down as one of the most significant moments in Brady’s storied career. It also will be the subject of a new ESPN “30 for 30” documentary set to premiere Sunday night.