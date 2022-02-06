Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Loved Mac Jones’ Griddy In 2022 Pro Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

The highlight of the 2022 Pro Bowl was a play that didn’t even count.

Late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL all-star showcase, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took off on a scramble and sprinted 71 yards for a would-be touchdown. The play was blown dead — Pro Bowl defense is a small step above two-hand touch — but that didn’t stop Jones from celebrating.

He did so in emphatic fashion, breaking into the Griddy dance as he crossed the goal line. The Allegiant Stadium crowd and Jones’ fellow Pro Bowlers loved it. So did Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who took to Twitter to express his delight.

“LMAOOOO!” Bourne tweeted. “U was hitting that mf!”

Jones replied shortly thereafter.

“Trying to get like you … legend!!” he wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Bourne.