Patriots Hall Of Famer Trolls Tom Brady With Retirement Advice Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady never will live a normal person’s life, but he now might be forced to do some things that he hasn’t done in a while.

The legendary quarterback announced his NFL retirement last week, marking the end (for now) of perhaps the greatest career in football history. And Matt Light, who spent 11 years as Brady’s teammate with the New England Patriots, celebrated the occasion by offering the 44-year-old some retirement advice in a humorous video.

Among other things, Light gives Brady tips on grocery shopping and handling increased time around his wife and kids.

Brady on Monday indicated his retirement might not last long, though he also said he’s comfortable with the decision he made. Regardless, many around the NFL are speculating about what the future Hall of Famer’s next move might be.

For what it’s worth, Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak believes a trade involving Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the table.

NESN’s Big Game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank