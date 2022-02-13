Rams Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch Super Bowl LVI Online, On TV

It all comes down to this.

The Rams and the Bengals are set to meet Sunday night at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI. LA will be making its fifth appearance on the NFL’s biggest stage in search of the organization’s second Lombardi Trophy. It’s trip No. 3 for Cincinnati, one of the league’s 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook tabs the NFC champion Rams as a 4.5-point favorite in the winner-take-all contest. The point total is set at 48.5

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LVI online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.