Watch Mac Jones Talk Trash To NFC Defenders After Pro Bowl Touchdown

Mac Jones clearly was not intimidated in his first Pro Bowl.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback, who was mic’d up for the NFL’s annual all-star game, dished out a hearty helping of trash talk to a pair of veteran NFC defenders after he found Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow for a third-quarter touchdown.

“Where were you at?” Jones asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, who sacked him on the ensuing two-point conversion. “Where were you at the whole drive? The whole drive. The whole drive you were playing on your phone.”

Jones then turned to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who was in coverage on the touchdown. Slay had Renfrow blanketed, but Jones beat him with a perfectly placed pass while scrambling to his right.

“What’s up, bro?” the QB said. “Remember when I torched y’all in training camp? That was like training camp, when I torched y’all.”

“We whooped your ass in training camp,” Slay replied.

“No way,” Jones said. “When I went in?”