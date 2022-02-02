Is Door Open For ‘Something Massive’ Involving Tom Brady, Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

There are several ways to look at Tom Brady’s retirement Instagram post, in which he failed to mention the Patriots despite spending 20 of his 22 NFL seasons with New England.

One, perhaps Brady holds a grudge against the organization. While he expressed gratitude Tuesday in response to a glowing sendoff from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, there’s certainly reason to believe Brady might still be chapped about his 2020 departure from New England.

Two, perhaps Brady purposely omitted the Patriots — just not with any ill will in mind. There’s an argument to be made that Brady officially closed the book on his New England tenure upon leaving the franchise and that he simply didn’t find it necessary to go back down that road. Weird? Sure. But possible, nonetheless.

Three, perhaps Brady simply forgot — OK, that’s farfetched for someone so calculated in his decision-making.

Which brings us to a fourth hypothetical, which Kevin Wildes floated on Wednesday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1: What if Brady is intentionally saving his official Patriots acknowledgment?

“Your old buddy, Kevin Wildes, can’t do a lot of stuff,” Wildes said. “Want me to break down the All-22 like I’m Dan Orlovsky? Can’t do it. Want me to break down the nuances of the salary cap and how to restructure (Patrick) Mahomes’ contract like Nick (Wright)? Can’t do it. But do you want me to take disparate shards of intel that are floating around and come up with a half-baked idea? Well, partner, you came into the right bar. Because we serve that here on tap 24 hours a day.

“I think this is a long media rollout, and here is my evidence.”