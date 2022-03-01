Russia Out Of World Cup As FIFA Suspends Nation Amid Invasion Of Ukraine

NESN Logo Sign In

The consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have spread to the football field, as FIFA on Monday announced Russia has been suspended from competition.

As a result, Russia is ineligible for the 2022 World Cup because it cannot continue qualifying play. Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden, Russia’s qualifying opponents, all already said they would not play Russia.

Those stances put pressure on FIFA to act, as the only option other than suspension would have been a direct route for Russia to play in the World Cup.

FIFA announced the decision in a joint statement with UEFA, the European governing body.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

The 2022 Champions League final already was moved from Saint Petersburg due to the situation.

The NHL also issued a statement about the invasion, in which the league called for “a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible” and took things a step further by suspending business relationships in the country and their Russian language social and digital channels.