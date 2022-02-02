Saquon Barkley Trade? NFL Insider Suggests Potential Landing Spots

NESN Logo Sign In

Following Saquon Barkley’s stellar rookie season, most likely expected the star running back would dominate in the Meadowlands for years to come.

But much has changed since that 2018 campaign, and Barkley’s future with the New York Giants is uncertain.

The 2022 season will mark the fifth and final year of Barkley’s rookie contract and the Giants might be headed for significant changes. As such, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler included Barkley among the 20 under-the-radar trade candidates he listed in a column published Tuesday. Fowler also floated two teams to keep an eye out for if New York makes the 24-year-old available this offseason.

“It might be time,” Fowler wrote. “It has been four years. Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild. Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential deal. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy. He’s due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn’t make sense for either side. Barkley in San Francisco’s offense would be fun, and Tampa Bay could have an opening if free agent Leonard Fournette signs elsewhere.”

The 49ers might be too busy with other priorities — trading Jimmy Garoppolo and extending Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel — to make a run at Barkley. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, definitely could use some star power and a player to excite the fanbase in wake of Tom Brady’s retirement.

Of course, several teams likely would kick the tires on Barkley, who potentially could rejuvenate his career with a fresh start outside of New York.