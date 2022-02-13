Super Bowl LVI Inactives: C.J. Uzomah, Darrell Henderson Officially Active

A knee injury knocked C.J. Uzomah out of the AFC Championship Game, but it won’t keep him out of Super Bowl LVI.
The Cincinnati Bengals’ top tight end officially is active for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Uzomah, who caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, insisted this week he would not miss his first career Super Bowl. He’s dealing with a sprained MCL.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have his full arsenal of offensive weapons, with Uzomah complementing wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.
The following Bengals players are inactive and will not dress Sunday:
DT Mike Daniels
CB Vernon Hargreaves
DE Wyatt Ray
DT Tyler Shelvin
OL Fred Johnson
WR Trenton Irwin
RB Trayveon Williams
For the Rams, running back Darrell Henderson officially is active after being removed from injured reserve on Friday. Henderson has not played since Week 16, with Cam Akers and former New England Patriot Sony Michel splitting backfield duties during the playoffs.
Safety Taylor Rapp and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day also return to the Rams’ lineup after missing time with injuries. LA will be without No. 1 tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), who was placed on IR on Friday.
Here are the Rams’ inactives:
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Jake Funk
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
DL Bobby Brown III
DB Blake Countess
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.