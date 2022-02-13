Super Bowl LVI Inactives: C.J. Uzomah, Darrell Henderson Officially Active

NESN Logo Sign In

A knee injury knocked C.J. Uzomah out of the AFC Championship Game, but it won’t keep him out of Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ top tight end officially is active for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Uzomah, who caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, insisted this week he would not miss his first career Super Bowl. He’s dealing with a sprained MCL.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have his full arsenal of offensive weapons, with Uzomah complementing wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.

The following Bengals players are inactive and will not dress Sunday:

DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

RB Trayveon Williams