Tom Brady Reportedly Drawing TV Network Interest; What Contract Could Look Like

Could Tom Brady soon take his talents to the broadcast booth?

If the retired quarterback is interested in such a move, he reportedly could make a ton of money.

Multiple networks already have shown interest in Brady since he announced his retirement, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. Additionally, Brady could fetch the richest contract in broadcasting history.

From FOS’ Michael McCarthy:

With Troy Aikman possibly leaving for Amazon, Fox Sports has inquired about the newly retired Brady, sources told Front Office Sports. ESPN is also interested, said sources. Ditto for Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” in the 2022 season.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo currently makes $18 million per year as CBS’s top game analyst, the most in the industry. Brady’s contract could blow Romo’s “out of the water,” according to Front Office Sports.

“The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” a source told FOS. “… There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than Romo.”