Brian Flores Looks Back On Patriots Tenure Amid Legal Battle

Brian Flores clearly did not have a thoroughly pleasant stint in South Beach.

The same can’t be said for his time in New England.

Flores made the media rounds Wednesday, one day after he formally sued the NFL and three teams in a lawsuit alleging acts of discrimination. During an appearance on MSNBC, the former Miami Dolphins head coach was asked about his time with the Patriots, whose coaching staff he served on for 11 seasons.

“I had a great experience there,” Flores said, as transcribed by WEEI. ?There?s a lot of great people in that building. There?s a reason why they?ve had so much success. I learned a lot about the game, myself, how to prepare, how to work, how to coach, how to teach. I grew exponentially when I was there. There?s a lot of things I learned. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people in that building. I have nothing but good memories there.?

Flores’ former boss of sorts, Bill Belichick, played a big hand in the lawsuit coming together. Belichick’s accidental texts to Flores about the New York Giants’ head coaching hire potentially exposed the organization for holding a sham interview with Flores to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

The Giants denied the allegations made against them by Flores, as did the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.