Twitter Thought The Rock’s Super Bowl Bit Was As Weird As You Did

This feels unneccessary

by

Football fans everywhere were watching the clock tick toward kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. But even as it approached 6:30 p.m. ET — after the pregame introductions, the national anthem and all of the other pre-kickoff fanfare — it still wasn’t time to play.

First, fans everywhere had to listen to … The Rock?

For some reason, the professional wrestler turned actor turned XFL owner gave a pregame hype speech of sorts to hype up the crowd ahead of kickoff. And it was as weird as it sounds.

Twitter, of course, was all over it. Even New England Patriots star Devin McCourty had had enough.

The Rock made a similar appearance at the Super Bowl in 2020.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More NFL:

Kanye West, Alongside Antonio Brown, Wears ‘Disguise’ To Super Bowl LVI
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and his son Deuce
Previous Article

Deuce Tatum Had Hilarious Reaction To Jayson Tatum In Celtics-Hawks
Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Next Article

Odell Beckham First Super Bowl Touchdown Prop Cashes; Bettors Rejoice

Picked For You

Related