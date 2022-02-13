Twitter Thought The Rock’s Super Bowl Bit Was As Weird As You Did

Football fans everywhere were watching the clock tick toward kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. But even as it approached 6:30 p.m. ET — after the pregame introductions, the national anthem and all of the other pre-kickoff fanfare — it still wasn’t time to play.
First, fans everywhere had to listen to … The Rock?
For some reason, the professional wrestler turned actor turned XFL owner gave a pregame hype speech of sorts to hype up the crowd ahead of kickoff. And it was as weird as it sounds.
Twitter, of course, was all over it. Even New England Patriots star Devin McCourty had had enough.
The Rock made a similar appearance at the Super Bowl in 2020.
