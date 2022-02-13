Twitter Thought The Rock’s Super Bowl Bit Was As Weird As You Did

NESN Logo Sign In

Football fans everywhere were watching the clock tick toward kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. But even as it approached 6:30 p.m. ET — after the pregame introductions, the national anthem and all of the other pre-kickoff fanfare — it still wasn’t time to play.

First, fans everywhere had to listen to … The Rock?

For some reason, the professional wrestler turned actor turned XFL owner gave a pregame hype speech of sorts to hype up the crowd ahead of kickoff. And it was as weird as it sounds.

Twitter, of course, was all over it. Even New England Patriots star Devin McCourty had had enough.

Come on man?it?s time to go get the Rock off the field ??? -Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 13, 2022

Is the Rock filibustering — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 13, 2022

me looking at a third plate of wings before kickoff@VISA #VisaSmallBizBlockParty pic.twitter.com/5UJAAXiU8r — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 13, 2022

Forget the Super Bowl and have The Rock wrestle Rodger Goodell — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 13, 2022

We needed 5 seconds of The Rock and got 5 minutes. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 13, 2022

The Rock made a similar appearance at the Super Bowl in 2020.

