What Reportedly Is Preventing James Harden From Requesting Trade To 76ers

James Harden reportedly is hoping to finish out the 2021-22 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 10-time All-Star apparently does not intend to make that desire abundantly clear to the Brooklyn Nets, however.

Hours before the league’s trade deadline Thursday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on Harden’s relocation hopes and why the 2018 MVP is taking a more subdued approach to his situation.

From Wojnarowski:

Although Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, he has resisted making that formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with asking out of a second franchise in consecutive seasons, sources told ESPN.

Harden is hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey secures a trade for him before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, but Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks have yet to become engaged in serious dialogue on a deal, sources said.

There’s still an expectation that the sides will communicate Thursday, and the possibility of a deal remains, but both teams are left measuring the risk-reward of a Harden deal, sources said.