What Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Reportedly Is Looking For In Free Agency

J.C. Jackson has lofty expectations as he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time.

The New England Patriots cornerback wants to be paid like a top-five player at his position, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“When you look at J.C. Jackson’s age and his production, I think he wants to be paid in the top five of cornerbacks,” Giardi reported on NFL Network. “So we’re talking in the Jalen Ramsey, Byron Jones, Marshon Lattimore — that company. That’s where he wants to be at right now, and I don’t know whether the Patriots are going to be willing to do that long-term.

“So, can they find something in the middle? I don’t know that something in the middle is going to get it done.”

Where do things stand with JC Jackson? And what needs to be on the table? My report. pic.twitter.com/jz1o7sFNVl — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 23, 2022

According to OverTheCap, the current top five highest-paid cornerbacks by average annual contract value are:

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams ($20 million AAV)

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens ($19.5 million AAV)

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints ($19.4 million AAV)

Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills ($17.25 million AAV)

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles ($16.7 million AAV)