What Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Reportedly Is Looking For In Free Agency

J.C. Jackson has lofty expectations as he prepares to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time.
The New England Patriots cornerback wants to be paid like a top-five player at his position, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
“When you look at J.C. Jackson’s age and his production, I think he wants to be paid in the top five of cornerbacks,” Giardi reported on NFL Network. “So we’re talking in the Jalen Ramsey, Byron Jones, Marshon Lattimore — that company. That’s where he wants to be at right now, and I don’t know whether the Patriots are going to be willing to do that long-term.
“So, can they find something in the middle? I don’t know that something in the middle is going to get it done.”
According to OverTheCap, the current top five highest-paid cornerbacks by average annual contract value are:
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams ($20 million AAV)
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens ($19.5 million AAV)
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints ($19.4 million AAV)
Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills ($17.25 million AAV)
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles ($16.7 million AAV)
If the Patriots place the franchise tag on Jackson, he would earn a projected $17.3 million this coming season, which, barring other signings, should put him inside that top five. Jackson told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Tuesday that he would be willing to play on the tag in 2022.
“Well, of course he would,” Giardi said. “It’s a lot of money for one year. But it’s not ideal. It’s not the situation, my source says, that (Jackson’s) camp would like to have.”
Using the franchise tag also would give the Patriots additional time to negotiate with Jackson on a potential long-term extension or allow them to trade him before the season and receive an asset in return. The franchise tag window opened Tuesday and closes March 8.
Jackson told Perry he and the Patriots have not engaged in contract talks since the season ended (though that could change in the coming weeks). New England approached the 26-year-old about a new deal during the season, but its offer was “a non-starter,” per Giardi’s sources.
Jackson led the NFL in passes defended (23) this season and ranked second in interceptions (eight), earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. Over his four NFL seasons, he leads all defenders in interceptions with 25.