Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Dominant In Consolation Win

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies responded to their 2022 Women’s Beanpot semifinal loss in a major way Tuesday.
No. 6 Northeastern fell against Boston College in the semis, but took down Boston University 3-0 in the consolation game Tuesday night at Matthews Arena.
With the win the Huskies improved to 23-4-1, while the Terriers fell to 10-12-5 with the loss.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Northeastern may not be the 2022 Women’s Beanpot champions, but they put together an impressive performance against BU that still will help the team in the long run. The Huskies have been one of the best teams in the nation this season — even ranking as high as No. 1 at one point — and hope to win a slightly larger tournament later on this season.
If the Huskies play the way they did early on this season, they should strongly be in the conversation for the National Championship when the NCAA tournament comes around and each win helps. Even in a consolation game, Northeastern’s win over BU was a hard-fought victory over a fellow Hockey East squad that will help with confidence and although not specifically in the Hockey East standings, it boosts Northeastern’s record.
Especially after the upset loss against Boston College, Northeastern couldn’t have responded in a better way and now have their eyes to a bigger prize.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Maureen Murphy began the day by being named the Hockey East Player of the Week and proved why with a masterful performance to lift the Huskies over Boston University. Murphy netted a hat trick in the win and now has five goals and three assists over just her last two games.
— Northeastern backup goaltender Gwyneth Philips was impressive between the pipes for the Huskies and stopped all x shots she faced on the night.
— Graduate defender Skylar Fontaine tallied two assists in the win for the Huskies.
UP NEXT
Boston College and Harvard hit the ice for the 2022 Women’s Beanpot championship at Matthews Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Northeastern hits the ice again Friday as they take on Maine and Boston University will hit the road for a weekend series against Vermont beginning Friday night.