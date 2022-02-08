Women’s Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Dominant In Consolation Win

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies responded to their 2022 Women’s Beanpot semifinal loss in a major way Tuesday.

No. 6 Northeastern fell against Boston College in the semis, but took down Boston University 3-0 in the consolation game Tuesday night at Matthews Arena.

With the win the Huskies improved to 23-4-1, while the Terriers fell to 10-12-5 with the loss.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Northeastern may not be the 2022 Women’s Beanpot champions, but they put together an impressive performance against BU that still will help the team in the long run. The Huskies have been one of the best teams in the nation this season — even ranking as high as No. 1 at one point — and hope to win a slightly larger tournament later on this season.

If the Huskies play the way they did early on this season, they should strongly be in the conversation for the National Championship when the NCAA tournament comes around and each win helps. Even in a consolation game, Northeastern’s win over BU was a hard-fought victory over a fellow Hockey East squad that will help with confidence and although not specifically in the Hockey East standings, it boosts Northeastern’s record.

Especially after the upset loss against Boston College, Northeastern couldn’t have responded in a better way and now have their eyes to a bigger prize.