Al Michaels Reportedly Agrees To Huge (Joe Buck-Like) Amazon Contract

The NFL quarterback market has been insane this offseason, but one could argue it pales in comparison to the massive changes being made to broadcast booths ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The New York Post reported Monday that Al Michaels has agreed to a three-year deal with Amazon Prime Video, which will begin exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football” this season.

Michaels, the longtime voice of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” is expected to sign a contract that pays him in the neighborhood of Joe Buck, sources told The Post.

Buck, a longtime staple in FOX’s NFL coverage, recently signed a five-year, $75 million deal with ESPN to become the voice of “Monday Night Football.” He’ll work alongside Troy Aikman, his longtime partner at FOX, who also signed a huge contract with ESPN.

Michaels, 77, will partner with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit at Amazon, according to The New York Post.

Herbstreit reportedly will continue to work on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and do Saturday college football games, while Michaels reportedly still will do a game or two for NBC.

Mike Tirico, who has filled in for Michaels at times over the years, reportedly will become the full-time play-by-play voice of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” working alongside Chris Collinsworth.