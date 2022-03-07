Baseball America Expects This Red Sox Prospect To ‘Make A Jump’ In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Where Marcelo Mayer begins his first full season in the Boston Red Sox organization isn’t necessarily where he’ll finish the campaign.

Baseball America’s Josh Norris last week identified 10 prospects across Major League Baseball whom he believes will “make a jump” in 2022. Among those included: Mayer, a left-handed-hitting shortstop selected by the Red Sox with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

“Baseball America ranked Mayer as the No. 2 prospect available in the 2021 draft class, just behind fellow shortstop Jordan Lawlar,” Norris wrote. “Mayer fell to the Red Sox at No. 4, then went out and proved his worth immediately with a strong turn in the FCL. The California prep product boasts an array of average or better tools — only his foot speed ranks as below-average — and could easily wreck the competition at both Class A levels in 2022.”

Mayer appeared in 26 Florida Complex League (FCL) games last season after being drafted by Boston, in which he slashed .275/.377/.440 with three home runs and 17 RBIs across 107 plate appearances. The 19-year-old is widely considered one of the two top prospects in the Red Sox system, alongside Triston Casas, who could make his major league debut this season.

It’s unrealistic to think Mayer will reach The Show in 2022, as he still has plenty of room for development. Plus, the Red Sox already have an All-Star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts. But don’t be surprised if Mayer turns heads in his first taste of full-season ball, to the point where the Red Sox have no choice but to expedite his minor league ascent.

Most of the 10 players on Norris’ list are 2021 draft picks and recent international signings with experience in the Florida Complex League, the Arizona Complex League or the Dominican Summer League. Few, if any, have a ceiling as high as Mayer’s, so it’ll be fascinating to watch his growth.