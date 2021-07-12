Inside Two-Year Scouting Path That Led Red Sox To Draft Marcelo Mayer

NESN Logo Sign In

Few if any expected the Red Sox to land Marcelo Mayer in the MLB draft, but that’s not to say Boston didn’t do its homework.

The Red Sox took the toolsy prep shortstop out of San Diego on Sunday night in the first round of the 2021 draft. Meyer was a popular choice to go No. 1 overall to the Pirates, but Pittsburgh opted four Louisville standout catcher Henry Davis instead.

Texas jumped at the chance to take Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter with the second pick, and the Tigers took prep pitcher Jackson Jobe at No. 3. Suddenly, a draft that was supposed to begin with three shortstops — highlighted by Mayer — going in the three first picks, was wide open.

The Red Sox took full advantage, drafting Mayer with their first pick, ending his “fall” down the draft. There’s a reason, of course, teams don’t pay much attention to mock drafts, though.

The Red Sox have been all over Mayer, dating back to 2019. Mayer played his high school ball at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., which might as well be a baseball factory. Adrian Gonzalez, a former No. 1 overall pick played there, as did Minnesota Twins prospect Keoni Cavaco.

While sitting on Cavaco back in 2019, Red Sox area scout J.J. Altobelli became infatuated with one of his teammates, the tall, smooth-moving shortstop.

“I remember during that season calling (Altobelli), and we would chat for long periods of time, and I’d ask him how Keoni was playing, and very naturally, the conversation would always turn back to this incredible high school shortstop who was a sophomore at the time,” Red Sox director of amateur scouting Paul Toboni told reporters on a video call Sunday night following the first round. “He’d glow about him nonstop.”