Glen Davis Took Aim At Kyrie Irving With Shirt At Nets-Celtics Game

There was a somewhat overlooked aspect of Glen Davis’ seat debacle Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Big Baby went viral during the Nets-Celtics matinee matchup when he was exposed for sitting in a seat that wasn’t his — a tough look for a former player returning to a city where he won a championship. The sequence was funny for a variety of reasons, including the shirt Davis was rocking.

The eight-year NBA veteran sported a tee that read “Respect The Logo,” a clear dig at Kyrie Irving. As Green Teamers certainly will remember, Irving appeared to stomp on the Garden’s center-court logo following a Brooklyn playoff win over Boston in the 2021 playoffs.

Sunday marked Celtics fans’ first opportunity to let Irving have it in wake of the logo stomp. The star point guard was showered with boos prior to tip-off and also was the focal point of a raucous chant as Jayson Tatum and company put the finishing touches on a 126-120 win.

Irving didn’t seem all that bothered by the harsh reception from the fanbase of his former team. The seven-time All-Star knows he no longer has many — if any — fans in Boston, but he remains “grateful” for his Celtics tenure.