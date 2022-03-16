Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy’s Take On Called-Back Charlie Coyle Goal

Well, the Bruins and Blackhawks finally got that overtime period they apparently wanted to play so badly. Days after David Pastrnak saved the sides from playing an extra frame when he scored with 18 seconds remaining in Thursday’s tilt at TD Garden, Boston battled in overtime in Chicago on Tuesday.
The Bruins ended up winning in overtime, 2-1, but it shouldn’t have gotten that far, as far as Bruce Cassidy is concerned.
Charlie Coyle had what looked to be a beauty of a game-winning goal with less than five minutes left to play, but it was called back due to goaltender interference. A Bruins challenge was unsuccessful.
“I didn’t like the call at all,” Cassidy told reporters following the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve watched it 10 times. I still don’t see where there’s interference. I see their guy going into their goalie. I think (Craig Smith) might have touched his blocker. That’s a might. It was before the shot and it didn’t affect his ability to play the position in my opinion.”
Cassidy added typically he “wouldn’t challenge it with five minutes to go,” but felt so strongly about the call that he wanted someone to take a second look.
“I just thought it was so obvious that it was a goal, that they just maybe mistook (Smith) for their guy … I imagine at some point, make a phone call to find out exactly what they saw but I don’t think it will matter.”
Cassidy said he spoke with an official about the call but did not get into detail while speaking to reporters.
At the end of the day, the Bruins got the same two points they would have received had the Coyle goal counted (and the score held). But while this argument is more about principle at this point, it certainly is one worth having.
Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Blackhawks game:
–Matt Grzelcyk scored his first goal in 21 games (dating back to Jan. 10) to secure the overtime victory for Boston. It was his third goal of the season.
“Good offensive shift there,” Grzelcyk said after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They made a couple errant passes that we were kind of able to pick off, get possession. That’s so huge in OT.”
Taylor Hall earned the assist on the winner, having also assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s opening goal. David Pastrnak got the second helper on Grzelcyk’s point.
Grzelcyk called both skaters “world-class players” during his postgame appearance on NESN.
— Nick Foligno skated in his 1,000th NHL game Tuesday night. The Bruins will honor the winger in a ceremony April 2, when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets — his former team, which he captained for several seasons — at TD Garden.
Speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday in Chicago, Foligno said he is “really enjoying” his time with the Bruins and thanked his family and friends for their support.
“You don’t do it alone, you lean on a lot of people at certain times, on and off the ice,” he said. “I’ve had some things go on off the ice, as well, throughout my career, so I’m very thankful and very appreciative and just really excited I’ve been able to play in the game that long and make an impact on it.”
— Marc-Andre Fleury made it difficult for the Bruins with a season-high 46 saves. The mark also tied a career high for the veteran, who is in his 18th season in the NHL.
— The Bruins return to action Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.