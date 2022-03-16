Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy’s Take On Called-Back Charlie Coyle Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Well, the Bruins and Blackhawks finally got that overtime period they apparently wanted to play so badly. Days after David Pastrnak saved the sides from playing an extra frame when he scored with 18 seconds remaining in Thursday’s tilt at TD Garden, Boston battled in overtime in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Bruins ended up winning in overtime, 2-1, but it shouldn’t have gotten that far, as far as Bruce Cassidy is concerned.

Charlie Coyle had what looked to be a beauty of a game-winning goal with less than five minutes left to play, but it was called back due to goaltender interference. A Bruins challenge was unsuccessful.

“I didn’t like the call at all,” Cassidy told reporters following the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve watched it 10 times. I still don’t see where there’s interference. I see their guy going into their goalie. I think (Craig Smith) might have touched his blocker. That’s a might. It was before the shot and it didn’t affect his ability to play the position in my opinion.”

Cassidy added typically he “wouldn’t challenge it with five minutes to go,” but felt so strongly about the call that he wanted someone to take a second look.

“I just thought it was so obvious that it was a goal, that they just maybe mistook (Smith) for their guy … I imagine at some point, make a phone call to find out exactly what they saw but I don’t think it will matter.”

Cassidy said he spoke with an official about the call but did not get into detail while speaking to reporters.