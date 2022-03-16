What Matt Grzelcyk Saw On Game-Winner To Lift Bruins Over Blackhawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Grzelcyk was the hero for the Bruins on Tuesday night as his overtime game-winner helped Boston claim a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Grzelcyk finished off a left-to-right pass from Taylor Hall and beat Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 46 of the 48 shots he faced. Fleury didn’t have much of a chance on Grzelcyk’s winner, though, as Boston benefitted from a 2-on-1 with David Pastrnak attracting a pair of Chicago defenders out by the blue line.

Grzelcyk explained what he saw on the play when he spoke with Jack Edwards, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

“Good offensive shift there. They made a couple errant passes and we were able to kind of pick off, get possession. That’s so huge in OT,” Grzelcyk said. “And then (David Pastrnak) did a great job hanging on to puck, shaking and baking a little bit there on the blue line and just trying to find space there to get open. And then obviously (Taylor Hall) just baiting the D in, trying to find some space there. It’s fun playing with two world-class players like that.”

It was Grzelcyk’s third goal of the campaign and first in 21 contests.

Boston, who now is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games with points in six straight, travels to Minnesota to face the Wild on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday.