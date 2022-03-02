Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Ruled Out For Tilt Vs. Grizzlies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be without one of their stars when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston released its injury report for Thursday’s showdown and Jaylen Brown was the lone player ruled out with a right ankle injury.

It comes after Brown exited Tuesday’s win against the Atlanta Hawks just three minutes into the game with the ankle injury. Brown attempted to drive the lane and awkwardly stepped on a Hawks defender.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has since given a somewhat positive update on Brown, so hopefully this is just a short-term setback.