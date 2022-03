NESN Logo Sign In

What a night it was for Charlie Coyle.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 3-2 Saturday night despite giving up a two-goal lead in the process.

Coyle was arguably the best player on the ice from start to finish for either team as he tallied the game-winner and an assist to help the Bruins pick up a hard-fought victory.

