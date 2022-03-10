Colts Reportedly ‘Grew Frustrated’ With Carson Wentz For These Reasons

NESN Logo Sign In

Indianapolis largely was viewed as the ideal spot for Carson Wentz to rejuvenate his NFL career. The Colts provided the quarterback with a head coach with whom he’d had prior success, as well as an above-average supporting cast.

Despite these advantages, Wentz had minimal success in Indy, and he’s now onto his third team in as many years.

The Colts on Wednesday reportedly agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer proceeded to provide some intel on what led to the deal, which included details about how Wentz fell out of favor in Indianapolis.

“As for the Colts, the issues with Wentz stretched back to before the season began, one source said, and over the course of the year, some grew frustrated at what they deemed a lack of leadership, a resistance to hard coaching and a reckless style of play, which had a role in several close losses this year,” Keefer wrote.

It’s tough to understand why the Commanders made a move for Wentz. At this point, the 2016 No. 2 overall pick might be nothing more than a marginal upgrade over Taylor Heinicke.