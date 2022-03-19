Cordarrelle Patterson Responds To Reported Patriots’ Free Agency Interest

NESN Logo Sign In

Cordarrelle Patterson is returning to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season, and a reunion with the New England Patriots apparently never was in the cards.

The versatile offensive player on Saturday refuted a report for CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar, who said the Patriots spoke with the free agent about coming back to the franchise.

“The Patriots had some discussions with Cordarrelle Patterson about a reunion, per a league source,” Lazar wrote Saturday. “But stop me if you heard this before: they wouldn’t compete with the money Patterson got from the Falcons.”

Patterson promptly fired off a tweet in response:

“No they did not!!!” he responded.

No they did not!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 19, 2022

It’s unclear whether Patterson was denying the Patriots reached out to him at all, or if their offer could not compete with what the Falcons handed him. Patterson re-signed with Atlanta on Saturday, inking a two-year, $10.5 million contract.