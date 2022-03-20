David Krejci Won’t Return To Bruins, Staying In Czech Republic With Family

NESN Logo Sign In

Sorry Bruins fans, but David Krejci will not make a return to Boston this season.

The longtime center announced he was leaving for his native Czech Republic ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season. There always was speculation about whether he’d return, especially considering Krejci never filed retirement papers nor said “retire” in his announcement.

Krejci’s season with HC Olomouc came to an end Thursday, and with the Bruins needing a second line center, those questions and hopes for a return became more prominent.

But general manager Don Sweeney squashed any hope of Krejci and the Bruins reuniting.

“He’s decided to stay with his family in the Czech Republic,” Sweeney told reporters after practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday, per team-provided audio.

So, that settles that.

Could Krejci return next season? Anything is possible, but there is no doubt he won’t be centering the second line in 2022.