Trevor Story Contract: Reported Details Of All-Star’s Deal With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox finally pushed their chips into the middle of the table Sunday when they reportedly agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with free agent Trevor Story.

The deal reportedly is structured as such that both sides have some level of flexibility after 2025.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Story can opt out of the final two years of the deal. However, the Red Sox can negate that opt-out, per Sherman, by picking up a seventh-year option.

Trevor Story is in agreement with the Red Sox: 6 years, $140M. There is a player opt out after year 4. Boston can negate by picking up a 7th-yr option. If so the deal is 7-$160M — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 20, 2022

The seventh-year option, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, is worth $25 million. But since there is a $5 million buyout, it effectively would add $20 million to the deal, bringing the new total to $160 million over seven years.

If Story opts out and the Red Sox opt back in, a 7th year is added at $25M. Since there is a $5M buyout the total would then be $160M. @Joelsherman1 on it https://t.co/NshnK4OMmi — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 20, 2022

Sherman added that Story’s contract does not include any no-trade provisions.