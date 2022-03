NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have moved into third place in the Atlantic Division.

David Pastrnak led all scorers with three goals on the night, recording his 12th career hat trick in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Hampus Lindholm made his Bruins debut and rookie-goalie Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves on the night.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.