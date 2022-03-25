Red Sox Prospects Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke React To Spring Training Debuts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might have offered a glimpse into their future Thursday.

Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke, two highly regarded prospects, both made their spring training debuts in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Baseball America ranks Mayer as the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect and slots in Yorke at No. 3.

Yorke, Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2020 and the organization’s Minor League Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and second baseman. He went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Afterward, Yorke told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams he’s enjoying his first big-league camp.

“I just love to play baseball,” Yorke said. “It’s just my passion. I love to do it. I’m just having a good time playing every day.”

Mayer, whom Boston drafted fourth overall in 2021, came on in the sixth inning as a shortstop. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Mayer told McWilliams after the game his spring training debut was a “special” experience and that he was glad to share it with Yorke.