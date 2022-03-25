Red Sox Prospects Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke React To Spring Training Debuts

The Boston Red Sox might have offered a glimpse into their future Thursday.
Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke, two highly regarded prospects, both made their spring training debuts in Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Baseball America ranks Mayer as the Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect and slots in Yorke at No. 3.
Yorke, Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2020 and the organization’s Minor League Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter and second baseman. He went 0-for-2 with a walk.
Afterward, Yorke told The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams he’s enjoying his first big-league camp.
“I just love to play baseball,” Yorke said. “It’s just my passion. I love to do it. I’m just having a good time playing every day.”
Mayer, whom Boston drafted fourth overall in 2021, came on in the sixth inning as a shortstop. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.
Mayer told McWilliams after the game his spring training debut was a “special” experience and that he was glad to share it with Yorke.
“You grew up watching spring training and so just to be able to play in one is pretty special,” Mayer said. “And Nick is my guy. I met him when I got here to camp so ever since then it’s been pretty cool to play with him.”
Mayer and Yorke are expected to spend the 2022 season in the minor leagues. However, if they continue to progress, they might form the heart of the Red Sox infield one day.
Should that come to pass, Thursday’s game will represent an important moment in what Red Sox Nation hopes will be successful careers in Boston.