Game-Worn Shirt, Glove From Antonio Brown Meltdown Up For Auction

The allure of a game-worn jersey is that each is a one-of-a-kind item, but the latest Antonio Brown game-worn item to go up for auction certainly is like none other on the market.

The undershirt and left glove worn by Brown in Week 17, when he departed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets in the third quarter — eventually prompting his release — is up for auction at Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions.

Both items, which had starting bids of $81 — Brown’s jersey number with the Buccaneers — are available until Saturday. As of Tuesday evening, the glove was up to $882, while the undershirt sat at $802.

Perhaps the buyer of the right glove, which was on auction at the end of January and sold for $16,911.60, is looking to complete the set.