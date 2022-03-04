How Ime Udoka Made Celtics History With Coach Of Month Honor

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka’s tenure with the Boston Celtics already is extraordinary.

The Celtics head coach made team history Thursday when the NBA named him the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. Four Celtics bosses had won the award prior to Udoka. However, none of them did so in his first season as an NBA head coach until Udoka accomplished the feat after just four months on the job, according to the Celtics.

Udoka spent nine seasons as an NBA assistant coach before landing the gig in Boston. The Celtics are 38-27 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Not bad at all for a rookie coach, who joins K.C. Jones, Jimmy Rogers, Doc Rivers and Brad Stevens among Boston coaches whose respective résumés contain Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors.