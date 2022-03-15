Why J.D. Martinez Has No Regrets About 2022 Red Sox Contract Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez decided back in November not to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.

It was an understandable decision, with a possible lockout looming, but the new collective bargaining agreement ratified last week calls for a universal designated hitter beginning in 2022. Had Martinez opted out and become a free agent, his market, in theory, would have doubled, with National League clubs now joining their American League counterparts in deploying a DH.

Still, even with the benefit of hindsight, Martinez has no regrets about sticking with the Red Sox.

“I think I made the right decision, personally, and I’m excited to be here,” Martinez told reporters Monday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. “I think this team has a chance to win again, and that’s what I want to do: I want to win. I’m starting to go towards later on in my career and trying to win is the most fun.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee Martinez would have landed a lucrative payday in free agency at age 34, as some teams across the league — including those in the NL — will rotate several players through their DH spot rather than rely on one big-name slugger.

That said, Martinez silenced many of the concerns that surrounded him after an awful 54-game stretch during MLB’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He slashed .286/.349/.518 with 28 home runs and 99 RBIs in 2021, earning his fourth career All-Star selection and reestablishing himself as a middle-of-the-order threat.

“I think it just kind of aligned, both,” Martinez said of playing out the final year of his Red Sox contract. “The situation here, the uncertainty of what was going on out there. I felt like it was an easy decision.”