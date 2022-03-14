Jalen Ramsey Has Comical Reaction To Tom Brady Retirement Ending

NESN Logo Sign In

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was among the many happy to hear Sunday’s news that longtime NFL Tom Brady would be returning for his 23rd season in the league.

Ramsey’s reasons for wanting Brady back, however, are a bit different than others including Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans of the 44-year-old signal-caller.

And it dates back to something that Ramsey noted six weeks ago with Brady initially announced he would be stepping away from the field. Ramsey took to Twitter after Brady’s announcement Feb. 1 to acknowledge that the future Hall of Fame quarterback threw his last touchdown against him.

Now, with Brady’s return to the field in 2022, it means Brady will be throwing touchdowns against different opposing cornerbacks — which is something Ramsey can get behind.

“THANK YOU! throw that last touchdown on somebody else,” Ramsey tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Brady threw his last touchdown of the 2021 season against Ramsey and the Rams in the AFC divisional round, but Los Angeles went on to have the last laugh by winning the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.