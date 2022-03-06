Jaylen Brown ‘Felt Good’ Vs. Nets In Return From Ankle Injury

Brown injured his ankle Tuesday

Jaylen Brown suffered what looked like a pretty serious ankle injury on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. But Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that Brown’s ankle sprain wasn’t as bad as it looked, and the guard would be day-to-day.

When Brown returned to the floor Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear he was ready to be back. Brown played 35 minutes for Boston, finishing with 21 points.

Speaking to reporters after, he explained what went into his return.

“I’ve just been feeling it out,” Brown said following the 126-120 win. “We’ve got a good medical staff. Got the scans and everything checked out. Some of the pain started to subside, swelling went down so I thought I could tolerate tonight and it held up pretty good.”

Brown also shared that he wanted to play Sunday, given the opponent the Celtics were hosting.

“It felt good. This was a big game for us and I knew that,” he said. “Definitely wanted to come out and win against a team that’s trying to build some steam. That was a big win for us and I’m glad I could be a part of it.”

The Celtics return to action Wednesday on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

