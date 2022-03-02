Has Jeremy Swayman Put Himself In Calder Trophy Conversation? Swayman is +1600 to win the Calder Trophy by Lauren Campbell 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jeremy Swayman did not miss a beat when he returned to Boston from Providence after being recalled by the Bruins when Tuukka Rask announced his retirement.

He’s put himself in the conversation as the team’s No. 1 goalie of late and was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February but does Swayman deserve to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy, which goes annually to the outstanding rookie player.

The short answer is yes.

Swayman’s poise between the pipes is something many have taken notice of, particularly Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, who told reporters prior to Tuesday’s loss against the Anaheim Ducks that Swayman rarely lets in a bad goal, but when he does “he’s bounced back pretty well.”

Sure, poise alone doesn’t mean Swayman should be considered for the Calder Trophy, but his numbers this season certainly warrant a conversation.

He’s 13-7-3 in 24 games played with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage with three shutouts. Since getting called out by Cassidy after the Bruins’ Feb. 8 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Swayman went 5-0-1 in his next six games with a .960 save percentage, stopping 169 of 174 shots.

Swayman’s GAA also is tied with New York Rangers goalie (and Vezina Trophy-favorite at -150) Igor Shesterkin’s for the NHL’s best.

As of March 2, DraftKings Sportsbook has Swayman at +1600 to win the Calder behind Anton Lundell (+1200), Michael Bunting (+450), Lucas Raymond (+300) and Trevor Zegras (+275). There certainly is stiff competition in the rookie class, but we should not be leaving Swayman out of the converastion.

Maybe Swayman’s brief stint in Providence will hurt his odds a bit, and he does have some ground to make up to really put himself in as a contender. But if he continues to play the way he has, stay red-hot and remain an important factor to the Bruins’ success, those odds very well could change.

There is no denying Swayman’s importance to this team, and the Bruins will need him at his very best if they want to continue winning games.