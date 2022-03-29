Kendrick Perkins Offers Pessimistic Celtics Outlook After Robert Williams Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The indefinite absence of an injured Robert Williams likely will have some analysts wavering in their opinions when it comes to the likelihood that the Boston Celtics can pursue a NBA championship this spring.

Former Celtic and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, it seems, is among those who feel that way given that Williams suffered a torn meniscus and now is left contemplating a potential return.

“It takes them from being a title contender to possibly being out in the second round,” Perkins said during an appearance on NBC Sports Boston before Monday’s game against the Raptors. “Rob Williams being out affects the Celtics in all aspects. Defensively, we know what he brings to the table for, you know, as an elite big being able to switch one (point guard) through fives (centers) and anchor the pick-and-roll defense. But he allows the other guys on the perimeter to be aggressive because his ability to protect the basket.

“Offensively,” Perkins continued, “when you talk about being that lob threat at the basket to open up space for shooters and things of that nature, he affects the game. You need a Rob Williams in case you meet up with a Joel Embiid in the second round, or with Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in the second round or Bam Adebayo. You need that. So with him being out, it takes them from being a legit title contender to a second-round exit.”

There’s certainly no debating that Williams’ long-term absence would lessen the ceiling of the Celtics. But it’s not yet confirmed whether Williams could return for a second-round matchup should Boston advance. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka confirmed reports Monday that Williams is deciding between what sounds like two different surgery options, one that could allow him to return in a shorter period and the other which would end his season.

Udoka noted one specific offensive area where Boston will miss Williams, but expressed confidence in other players — Daniel Theis, Grant Williams — stepping up on the defensive end.