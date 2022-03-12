MLB Rumors: Dodgers Making ‘Strong Push’ To Sign Freddie Freeman

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dodgers reportedly already locked up ace Clayton Kershaw, but could they be looking to add even more star power?

Los Angeles reportedly is making a “strong push” to sign first baseman Freddie Freeman, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, who cited Major League Baseball sources. Morosi also reported there is a multi-year deal on the table for Freeman and that talks are “intensifying.”

The 32-year-old has spent his entire 12-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves, winning the National League MVP Award in 2020 and winning the World Series in 2021.

Freeman is a five-time All-Star and signing with the Dodgers would bring him back to his home state of California.

Let the offseason frenzy truly begin.