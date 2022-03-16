MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber Returning To NL, Agrees To Deal With Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber appears to be heading back to the National League.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury, the Philadelphia Phillies “have an agreement” with Schwarber.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported Schwarber will get a four-year deal with his AAV coming in at just under $20 million.

Schwarber was traded to the Boston Red Sox at last year’s trade deadline from the Washington Nationals and played a key role in Boston’s postseason run. His market became significantly larger when Major League Baseball implemented the universal designated hitter rule, creating more interest in Schwarber throughout the league.

The 29-year-old has versatility and can play the outfield, be used as a designated hitter and, in a pinch, could play first base as Red Sox fans last season.

The MLB hot stove seems to be heating up, and the Red Sox have some holes to fill after the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees made some moves this week.