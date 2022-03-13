NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Made Offers For Deshaun Watson

NESN Logo Sign In

After the process was stalled for months, it appears the wheels now are turning on a Deshaun Watson trade out of Houston.

The Texans, who received a trade request from Watson well over a year ago, have received offers from at least two teams, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

“The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” Rapoport tweeted Sunday. “Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere.”

New Orleans and Carolina — along with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns — were included in another recent report identifying the four teams that have expressed the most interest in Watson. The offers from the two NFC South teams come days after Watson was cleared from the threat of criminal charges that could have come as a result of the sexual assault lawsuits filed against him.

In lockstep with Rapoport’s report is one from ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano, who claims the Panthers are being “extremely aggressive” in their Watson pursuit. Carolina’s outlook for the future isn’t exactly promising, but if Watson is that desperate to leave Houston, he might not be terribly picky about his landing spot.