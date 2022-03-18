Patriots Reportedly Hosting Rival O-Lineman For Free Agent Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

With at least two holes to fill on their offensive line, the New England Patriots reportedly are eyeing a replacement option from inside their division.

The Patriots plan to host restricted free agent Ryan Bates for a free agent visit, according to multiple reports. Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis was the first to report Bates intended to visit New England.

RFA OL Ryan Bates will visit the #Patriots next after wrapping up his #Vikings visit. Plan was always to make multiple visits before a decision comes. pic.twitter.com/ECmsMXO5kU — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 18, 2022

The 25-year-old Bates has spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 41 games with four starts. He started Buffalo’s final three regular-season games and each of their two playoff games at left guard while also seeing action at center, right guard and as a jumbo tight end.

The Bills placed an original-round RFA tender on Bates ahead of free agency. That gives Buffalo the opportunity to match any offer he receives, but because Bates was undrafted, the Bills would not receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.

The Patriots have stolen away multiple Bills RFAs in recent years, signing wide receiver Chris Hogan in 2016 and running back Mike Gillislee in 2017 after they were tendered by New England’s AFC East rival.

Bates played every offensive snap in each of the final two Patriots-Bills matchups this season, allowing one hit and one hurry in 83 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. The Penn State product would fill a clear need for New England, which lost starting left guard Ted Karras in free agency and traded starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.