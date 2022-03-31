Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Jeter Downs Controls Own MLB Destiny

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Jeter Downs.

Jeter Downs is one of the most intriguing prospects in the Red Sox system, considering he could be on the verge of his major league debut if not for a slow 2021 season upon his arrival to Triple-A.

In 2022, Downs will have to find a way to get back on track and restore his status as one of the top prospects in the organization.

Here’s everything to know before the new season.

Downs’ story

Downs, originally a Cincinnati Reds draft pick in 2017, found his way to Boston in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Red Sox fans might remember him from that transaction based solely on his first name, which yes, is an ode to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

The Columbia native, who grew up in Florida, was considered a Top 100 prospect entering 2020 and 2021, but he struggled last season upon a promotion to the Triple-A level. Through 99 games, he slashed a meager .190/.272/.333.

“We weren’t really sure how to judge what happened in 2020 and how that was going to impact players, and I think it impacted everyone differently,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, told NESN.com last week. “I think in Downs’ case, it ended up he got pushed a little more aggressively than maybe he should have been. Because he was coming off in 2019 playing eight games in Double-A, and then he started 2021 in Triple-A — at the alt site (in 2020) and then in Triple-A (in 2021). I think that was just a little aggressive for him. He could’ve probably used some more seasoning at Double-A last year and he got thrown into the fire in Triple-A.”