Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Nick Yorke To Continue Rankings Rise In 2022?

When asked about Yorke potentially moving away from the position, Cundall noted left field could be a place for him to fit if it doesn’t work out at second.

“I think with him, it would probably be left field,” Cundall said. “His arm isn’t great, which is understandable given that he’s had some shoulder issues in the past. If you’re not at second base, you’re probably going out to the outfield, which would be left field for him. But as I said, I thought he looked pretty good at second base today. The one thing I noticed last year was that I thought he was a little stiff, a little robotic. But this year he looks a little more fluid, I thought his actions were better.”

At Yorke’s age, the question of where he fits on defense has plenty of time to be solved. Seeing the improvements in only a couple of months from last season to spring training is a good sign he can make second base his home moving forward.

Most-likely outcome: Everyday second baseman.

Would Red Sox fans like to see him become the next Dustin Pedroia for years to come at second base? Of course. But tempering expectations often leads to the more-likely scenario. Yorke has a chance to be great, but if he were to settle in as an average, everyday second baseman, it is a job well done for his baseball career.

“There are definitely going to be some growing pains, I think,” Cundall said, “because obviously he’s so young (and) he’s going to be in (Single-A) Greenville, probably, to start the year. He’s got to hit, because he’s not going to add as much defensive value.

“He’s kind of like (Triston) Casas in that regard. You’ve got to hit when you’ve got that defensive profile. But even if he only ends up an average second baseman, his hit tool, he’s someone you can dream on being an over-.300 hitter in his career. That’s the type of profile you’re talking about, it’s a plus hit tool. And he’s got some sneaky pop for his size.”

If a player can excel at the plate, there’s always a long-term spot for them. Yorke already has shown the tools to be, at the least, a capable hitter when he’s ready. Doing it every day, and fitting into a position where elite offensive production usually isn’t expected, makes Yorke as exciting as any player in the Red Sox system.

Best-case scenario: All-Star second baseman.

Speaking of Pedroia, it’s not crazy to think the former Red Sox star could be Yorke’s best-case scenario in his major league playing days.