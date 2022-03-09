Robert Williams, Marcus Smart For NBA DPOY? Celtics Teammate Thinks So

NESN Logo Sign In

Grant Williams has something to say about two of his Boston Celtics teammates.

The Boston forward is lobbying for Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-2022 season. Grant Williams bases his case for Robert Williams and Smart on their statuses as lynchpins of Boston’s elite defense.

“Starting the conversation, one of Robert Williams III or Marcus Smart should be DPOY!!” Williams wrote in a tweet. “League’s Number 1 Defense and I don?t think if you as any player in the NBA they would say they want either of those guys matched on them??????”

Smart has forged a reputation as a defensive specialist over his seven-plus NBA seasons, garnering two NBA All-Defensive Team honors in the process.

Williams, meanwhile, is enjoying a breakout season, in which he has been ultra-efficient offensively and has grown into a fearsome defender as well.

He currently is a long shot to win DPOY at 16-1, while Smart is a major long shot at 200-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Nevertheless, the Celtics are benefiting from the presence of their two stoppers, and Williams wants the world to know.