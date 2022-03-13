Tom Brady ‘Final TD Ball’ Sells For Ton Of Money Just Before QB Unretires

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s buyer’s remorse, and then there’s whatever the person who bought Tom Brady’s “final touchdown ball” currently is feeling.

Early Sunday afternoon, Lelands, a sports memorabilia auction site, announced that someone recently spent $518,000 on the ball Brady used for his final touchdown pass. Brady, who threw the pass during the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, announced his NFL retirement Feb. 1.

Well, roughly six hours after Lelands’ announcement, Brady revealed that he will come out of retirement and return to Tampa Bay for his 23rd NFL season. So, barring something unforeseen, Brady will throw at least one more touchdown pass.

What impact that will have on the value of the recently sold ball remains to be seen. Sports memorabilia can be unpredictable; the ball could increase in value due to novelty and the context of Brady’s retirement/unretirement, or it could go the other way.

As for the buyer, their identity has not been made public. No word yet on whether they want a refund.