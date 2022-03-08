Tom Brady Once Denied This Wes Welker Request Before Cold-Weather Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Every NFL player has their own way of combatting freezing-cold temperatures on game days. Tom Brady, for example, often sported a wetsuit under his uniform over the course of his Patriots tenure.

On a freezing-cold night in Chicago back in 2010, Wes Welker opted for the liquid coat method.

During a Q&A for Autograph on Monday, Brady revealed Welker took down a shot of whiskey before a snowy game at Soldier Field and also tried to get the superstar quarterback to join the party.

“I do remember Wes Welker taking a shot of, I think, Jack Daniels before the game too because he was trying to warm up,” Brady said, as transcribed by MassLive. “He’s like, ‘TB, come on get a shot!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not taking a shot before the game.’ Because Wes was so old school. He was like, ‘I’ve gotta take it!’ And he did. He went out there and was wearing no sleeves. He was so fired up for the game. It was hilarious.”

Rob Gronkowski, who was a rookie that season, confirmed the story.

“He did. He did rip a shot. And it was Jack Daniels,” Gronkowski said. “What a maniac. I love him.”

Perhaps more players should give the pregame shot a try. Welker went on to rack up eight catches for 115 yards in the Patriots’ 36-7 victory over the Bears, who entered the Week 14 game on a five-game win streak.