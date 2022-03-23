Trevor Story ‘Comfortable’ Moving From Shortstop To Second Base For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story officially is the second baseman of the Red Sox.

Boston made the six-year deal official Wednesday morning and welcomed Story in an introductory press conference at JetBlue Park.

Story will play second base for the Red Sox despite playing shortstop with the Colorado Rockies for the last six Major League Baseball seasons.

The Red Sox’s infield certainly got more dangerous with the addition of Story and having Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts at third base and shortstop, respectively. And even though Story never has played second at the big-league level, he’s still “comfortable” playing the position.

“It was something me and my family and my team had to talk about a lot,” Story said during his press conference. “I’ve been saying my whole career it’s about winning. This was a really good fit for me this year playing second on this team, with the Red Sox.

“Obviously, (it’s) a truncated spring training and everyone’s crunched on time as of now, and I definitely fall in that boat, but playing second is something I’m comfortable with. It’s something I did a lot in the minor leagues, (and) playing on that second I feel like I’ve done a lot of that in the shift over the past few years.”

Story knows it’s not that simple, but he’s also ready to put in the work to get up to speed as quickly as he can.